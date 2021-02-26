Obituary for Audrey Watt
January 9, 2021 – January 13, 2021
Audrey Watt of Lake Wildwood passed away 1/13/21. She was preceded to heaven by her husband of over 60 years Richard Watt. She was born in Texas but lived her life here in CA where she met Dick. She is survived by 3 son’s, 2 daughter-inlaws, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She loved to be part of the families hobbies, camping, hunting, swimming, fishing, ball games and motorsports. She was a talented artist and quite the seamstress as well. She passed peacefully at home looking out on the golf course after a very happy life. She is immensely missed by her friends and family who will hold a memorial service later this year.
