Obituary for Arthur Durgin

Arthur Durgin

December 10, 1940 – August 25, 2020

Arthur Lawrence Durgin (Art) was born in Fairfield, California on December 10, 1940 and passed away in his home on August 25, 2020, with Elsie, Brynda, Russ, and his beloved cat Tie, by his side.

Art’s family moved from Richmond to the Peardale area in the 1950’s. Art attended Nevada Union High School, Class of 1959, and Sierra College. At the age of 19, Art drove a Greyhound Bus to and from Reno to Squaw Valley during the 1960 Winter Olympics. He worked as a mechanic for Earl Covey’s Garage, Lloyd Olsen’s ARCO, Jim Keil Chevrolet, Robinson Timber, and Grass Valley Disposal, where Lou Roos told Art, “I wish I could insure your hands!”

Arthur Lawrence Durgin married Elsie May Boozel on June 23, 1962. Art and Elsie had two children, Brynda and Daniel. Art and Elsie divorced in 2006, yet Elsie remained his closest friend and was always the love of his life. Elsie was Art’s primary caregiver when he was diagnosed with lung cancer over two years ago.

Family summer vacations were always a must in the Durgin household, they were often a mix of camping, fishing, hunting or boating. Art was an avid deer hunter and outdoors man. Art was a Lifetime Member of the (NRA) National Rifle Association, a Lifetime Trophy member of the North American Hunting Club, Lifetime Member of Handyman Club of America, and a supporting member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Of all the deer he killed, he was proudest of the mule tail deer, whose head and huge rack of antlers he had mounted and hung in his dining room. He was also proud of the huge, wild boar he killed in the Spenceville area. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.

Art was #9 of 10 children in the Durgin family. All six of the Durgin brothers proudly served in various branches of the United States military. The brothers’ military service was following Kenneth’s death in WWII.

Art is survived by Elsie Durgin; his daughter Brynda Privitt and son-in-law Russ Privitt; grandson Danny Traylor and granddaughter-in-law Stephanie Traylor; granddaughter Emily Traylor; brothers: Robert Durgin (Diana) and Keith Durgin; sisters: Marian Hayes and Gracye Sjostrand; and lots of nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his son, HM1 Daniel Arthur Durgin (USN); parents: Fred and Madeline Durgin; sisters: Iris Chrysler and Emma Lou Barth; brothers: Kenneth, Richard, and Fred Durgin.

The family of Art Durgin would like to thank: Dr. Andrew Burt; Sierra Nevada Home Care; the entire staff of ‘Interim Hospice of Grass Valley’; and Mary, Watson, and Sam of ‘Loving-in-Home Care’; and Jodie and Catherine of ‘Help At Home’. Your loving care and your passion for what you do granted Art’s desire to remain in his home with his constant loving companion, his tuxedo cat, Tie. We thank you all and are grateful for your service.

Art became a Christian in 2018 and enjoyed attending Twin Cities Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Twin Cities Church (11726 Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945) or Echo Ridge Christian School (15504 Liberty Cir., Nevada City, CA 95959).

A family memorial will be held at a later date.