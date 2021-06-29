Obituary for Arlene Waxman

Arlene Waxman

January 16, 1938 – June 26, 2021

Arlene Waxman January 16, 1938 – June 26, 2021. A maverick, a builder, an artist, a wife and a mother. Arlene Waxman was all of these things and more. Born to Ruth and Joe Mohill, Arlene was raised in Los Angeles where she lived for the first 66 years of her life.

On her 16th birthday in 1954, Arlene met Jerry, her bashert and loving husband for 63 years. Together they would go on to build a wonderful and successful life together, have 2 children, Tracy and Eric, create a special bond and team and travel the world together into their later years.

Arlene was an accomplished artist in the media of sculpture and painting finding a strong voice during her time in Malibu by creating a series of sculptures called Firestorm out of the wreckage of the 1993 Malibu fire. With a keen modern aesthetic, Arlene oversaw the design and build of three substantial and acclaimed homes in Studio City, Malibu and lastly in Nevada City where Jerry and Arlene retired approximately 20 years ago.

She taught herself to read building plans and to understand construction as well as all the tradesmen on site. She suffered no fools and took no prisoners making her opinions known without filter. Arlene was dearly loved every day; she had the best seat in every room; She will be missed by all those who experienced her grandeur.

Arlene is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Tracy Rossman (son-in-law Adam) and son Eric Waxman (daughter-in-law Suzie) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nevada County Jewish center B’nai Harim.