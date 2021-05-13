Obituary for Ariel Newman

Ariel Newman

July 3, 1931 – April 21, 2021

Ariel Newman died peacefully on April 21, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Ariel was born on July 3, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She met her husband, Richard Newman, there and they married in 1949. In 1969 they moved with their four children to Bakersfield, California. In 1975 they relocated to Northern California living in Roseville, Nevada City and Auburn.

Ariel was an avid crafter and quilter. She donated numerous handknit hats and handmade pillows and quilts to Kaiser Hospital and the Linus Project. Ariel worked for over 30 years as an office manager in medical offices. After she retired, she volunteered at Kaiser Hospital for ten years.

Ariel was a fierce advocate for her family and a friend to all. She will be missed by her four children, Mary “Cathy” Keyser, Rick Newman, Teri Havener and Mindy Poole and their spouses as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.