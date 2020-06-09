Obituary for Ardis Harrington Withrow Obert

Ardis Harrington Withrow Obert

October 13, 1930 – May 24, 2020

Ardis Harrington Withrow Obert passed away peacefully in Grass Valley on May 24, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born Ardis Mae Harrington on Friday, October 13, 1930 to Clarence and Leora Harrington in San Jose, California. Her family moved to Capitola in 1937.Ardie (homecoming queen) graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1948 and married SCHS star athlete Eddie Withrow. She worked as a nurse, credit union associate, police dispatcher, but was most proud of being a full time “homemaker” (the toughest and most rewarding job ever). She and Eddie lost their Soquel home in the 1989 Loma Prieta (World Series) earthquake and moved to Penn Valley a year later.They loved the Sierra Foothills and after Eddie died in 1998,Ardie donated most of her time volunteering and supporting the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood Chapters ED and VJ for 53 years.Ardie is survived by her children,Dave (Karla) Withrow, Sue (Lloyd) Antonetti, Steve (Becca) Withrow;

grandkids Stacie (Paul) Wenger, Joe Antonetti, Kelsey Withrow, Kyle Withrow; and great grandkids Hayden, Natalie, Samantha, Lucas, and Emma.Ardie is preceded in death by her sister BJ Willis. Per her wishes,a private family service will be held in Grass Valley at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City.