Obituary for Antoinette Sanzone

Antoinette

Sanzone

April 2, 1926 – August 3, 2020

Antoinette Sanzone passed away August 3. She was 94.

Antoinette was born in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Marian Cesare. She married husband Anthony Sanzone in 1946. She worked in the Personnel Department for the city of San Jose.

She visited over 30 countries. She was fluid in Italian. She loved to sew. She volunteered at the Penn Valley Thrift Shop for many years after retirement. She was a great and inspiring woman. She was a loving mother, and grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all who adored and loved her very much.

She is survived by son Dominick Sanzone of Penn Valley.

Antoinette is preceded in death by husband Anthony Sanzone; children Frank Sanzone and Janet Berryman.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Penn Valley Fire Dept. Auxiliary P.O. Box 592 P.V. CA 95946