Obituary for Antoinette Sanzone
Sanzone
April 2, 1926 – August 3, 2020
Antoinette Sanzone passed away August 3. She was 94.
Antoinette was born in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Marian Cesare. She married husband Anthony Sanzone in 1946. She worked in the Personnel Department for the city of San Jose.
She visited over 30 countries. She was fluid in Italian. She loved to sew. She volunteered at the Penn Valley Thrift Shop for many years after retirement. She was a great and inspiring woman. She was a loving mother, and grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all who adored and loved her very much.
She is survived by son Dominick Sanzone of Penn Valley.
Antoinette is preceded in death by husband Anthony Sanzone; children Frank Sanzone and Janet Berryman.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Penn Valley Fire Dept. Auxiliary P.O. Box 592 P.V. CA 95946
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User