Obituary for Andrew Daniel Morgan

Andrew Daniel

Morgan

December 8, 1988 – July 4, 2021

Born on Dec 8, 1988 in Vallejo, CA to Daniel Morgan and Karla Aultman. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2021 at the age of 32.

Andrew lived in Napa, CA until 1999 then moved to Penn Valley, CA where he attended schools and graduated from NU Tech in 2007.

Andrew was an avid snowboarder and enjoyed BMX and skateboarding.

Andrew’s love of the snow eventually landed him in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 where he worked at ski resorts in the winter and construction in the off season.

He loved spending time on the Tahoe beaches and especially with his beloved dog Nevaeh.

Andrew will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his father Daniel (Kari) Morgan of Grass Valley, his mother Karla Aultman of Napa, brother Brent Morgan of Grass Valley, half brothers Keeth Greenmyer and Alex Aultman of Napa and grandparents Ken and Jane Morgan of Grass Valley, aunts Jeanette Morgan, Sally Aultman uncles Ken Morgan and Max Aultman, cousins Chris Palmer, Lexi and Deanna Wetterling.

He is predeceased by his grandparents Robert and Sherry Aultman of Napa.

Arrangements under the direction of Chapel of the Angels. A Celebration of life will be held at Elks Lodge in Nevada City on Sept 4 @ noon.