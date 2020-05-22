Obituary for Andrew (Andy) Stumpf

Andrew (Andy) Stumpf passed away on May 14, 2020. He was welcomed into the world by Katherine and Anton Stumpf on March 7, 1928, in Huff, North Dakota. Early on, Andy worked on the family farm. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. When the conflict was over he started his long career in the aircraft manufacturing industry, working for Convair, Rockwell, and Lockheed Martin. While at Lockheed, he was a member of the Skunk Works Aircraft Development division, where he worked in Field Service on the SR-71 and U-2 aircraft for 32 years. Andy is remembered by all who knew him for his big heart and his deep faith in Christ our Lord. He is survived by his loving wife Rosemarie I. Stumpf, and siblings Anton, Philip, Robert, and Sabina. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Mike, Mary, Frank, Clara, John, Joseph and Frances. Services will be held at a later date.

