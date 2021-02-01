Obituary for Amy Traynor

Amy Traynor

September 23, 1921 – December 18, 2020

The death has been announced of Amy Traynor Picknell who died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 18th aged 99 years. She leaves behind two sons, Tom and Donald.

Amy Marie, born, September 23th 1921 was the daughter of Marie Carne and Thomas Picknell who emigrated to California from England in November 1914. For much of Amy’s early life the family lived in Lippard Avenue, San Francisco where among other things she became an outstanding swimmer for the State of California. Indeed, so successful Amy was chosen to represent the USA in the 1948 Olympics only to have to forsake this opportunity through her becoming pregnant.

On January 22nd 1944, she married Laurence [Larry to his friends] Eugene Traynor, who following war service became a senior cost-accountant with Lipton Tea; Amy working for GEC. After living and working for a spell in New York they moved back to their home state of California, ending up in Auburn. After a long-married life, Larry died in 2007. Apart from regular swimming Amy also enjoyed golf, travel and tending her large garden. Amy always had a soft spot for her father’s brothers and sisters in England and over the years continued to keep in close touch with her many relations and in later life spent several happy visits to the UK and Europe as well as other parts of the world.