Obituary for Alvin Urke

Alvin Urke

January 1, 1942 – June 26, 2020

Alvin Urke was born January 1, 1942 in Long Beach, California. As a child he loved fishing, building and driving. At the age of ten, while attending summer camp, he decided he wanted to follow and serve God the rest of his life. This became the foundation of everything for him. Alvin loved to work. He joined the workforce at age nine as a newspaper boy with sometimes two paper routes. From age 16-20 he built a 20 ft wooden cabin cruiser from a set of mail-order plans. Al graduated from Poly High School and then received an AA degree in Electro-Mechanical Drafting and Design from Long Beach City College. He became a draftsman at Autonetics in Anaheim and later was offered an engineering job with Odetics where he helped design tape recorders for satellites, one of which is now on display in the Apollo Satellite at the Smithsonian. In 1964, Alvin married Margaret Souter and lived in Fullerton, then Yorba Linda where Doug and Laury were born. In 1975 the Urkes moved to Grass Valley where Alvin built houses, did concrete construction and excavation. He enjoyed them all, but decided his love was playing with big tractors in the dirt. Alvin hired and mentored countless young men, many of whom have become prominent contractors and entrepreneurs. He was active at Calvary Bible Church as a deacon, elder, facility repair coordinator and wise counsel to all who sought him out. His life demonstrated how to follow Jesus and serve others. Alvin is survived by his wife Margaret, children Doug (Suzette) Urke, Laury (Philip) White, grandchildren Jared, Justin, Alexis, Andrew and Sam, and great grandchildren Irie, Joseph, Collyns and Berkeley and his brothers Gary and Robert. The memorial service will be Saturday, August 15 at Calvary Bible Church 11481 Highway 174, GV 95945. Due to Covid restrictions, seating will be limited. Please reserve your seat by visiting the church’s Website: https://www.gvcbc.org/events-1/memorial-service-for-alvin-urke We are collecting 1 minute video memorials if you would like to share a memory of Alvin. Send videos to grassvalleyurkefamily@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Prescott Pines Christian Camp, 855 E. Schoolhouse Gulch Road, Prescott, AZ 86303. Since Alvin’s life was changed at a Christian camp, he wanted to help PPCC create a fun vacation for children with an opportunity to learn about Jesus.