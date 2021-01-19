Obituary for Alicia “Dot” Wick
July 1, 1927 – January 10, 2021
Alicia “Dot” Wick, a former resident of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully on January 10th in Goodyear, AZ.
Dot was born and raised in rural North Dakota. She married Warren “Toe” Wick, and they moved to San Jose, California in 1958 where they raised their five children. In 1976 Dot and Toe relocated to Grass Valley, California. She worked in medical billing at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for many years.
Dot is survived by loving daughters Sue (Conway), Sandy, and Bonnie and son Jim; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Warren and son Bob. Per her request, no services are planned.
