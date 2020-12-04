Obituary for Alice H. Overby

Alice H. Overby

May 5, 1925 – November 14, 2020

Alice Hasmel Overby was born May 5, 1925 in Stockton, California. She was the daughter of Gaylord E. and Henrietta R. Hasmel.

She received her education in Stockton culminating in graduation from the College of Pacific with a degree in Education in 1947. She taught Elementary school in Stockton for twelve years. In 1959 she married Vernon R. Overby and moved to Nevada City, California where she taught for twenty-eight years at Gold Flat, Nevada City Elementary and Deer Creek. In 1987 she retired and moved to Grass Valley.

She leaves no family and there will be no services.

She was affiliated with Hospice of the Foothills, The Friendship Club , California Retired Teachers and Republican Women Federation.

