Obituary for Alice Giles

Alice Giles

May 4, 1941 – August 10, 2021

Alice Giles, 80, of North Little Rock, Arkansas passed away August 10, 2021. She was born May 4th, 1941 in Glasgow Scotland to Joseph and Alice (Casey) McCormack.

She is survived by her children, Sheila (James) Anderson of North Little Rock, Arkansas and Ian (Tina) Stewart of Harrison, Arkansas; sister, May McKell of Helensburgh Scotland; grandchildren, Sierra Anderson, of North Little Rock, Arkansas and Chase Anderson of San Diego, California; step-children, Kim Serrano and Johnnie Giles; extended family, David (Terrie) O’Brien of Meadow Vista, California, Jennifer (Tony) Aburto of Toledo, Washington and Micheal O’Brien of Auburn, California; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.