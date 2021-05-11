Obituary for Alfred “Al” Alstrand

Alfred “Al”

Alstrand

August 21, 1932 – May 5, 2021

Alfred C. Alstrand “Al” passed away May 5th 2021 in Grass Valley, California at the age of 88. Private services will be held at a later date.

Al was born in Berkeley California on August 21, 1934 at Alta Bates Hospital to Alfred Christopher and Mable Marie Alstrand. Al attended Berkeley schools and continued his education at the University of the Pacific, in Stockton, CA., where he was the class treasurer and on the water polo team. He graduated in 1954 with a degree in Business Administration. After college and Officer Supply School, Al became the disbursing officer aboard the USS Karin, stationed out of Honolulu.

In 1957 Al married Marilyn Mortimer in Berkeley, California. Al and Marilyn celebrated 63 years of marriage on March 24, 2021. Al was the owner of Alstrand Financial Services and served the Bay Area and Grass Valley areas. Al authored and presented a daily financial radio spot called “Money Talk”on KNCO radio in Grass Valley, CA. His spot featured detailed investment trends, market updates and a daily “financial, topics of interest”. Al also taught financial education classes at Sierra College. Al joined the Grass Valley Rotary in 1974 and retired in 2013 with Honorary Membership status. He was club president in 1988-1989, formed the Past President’s Advisory Council, and spearheaded the clubs efforts in the recovery from the major 49er fire in 1989. Al was also a multiple Paul Harris Fellow. Al and Karen Chileski founded the Early Risers Toastmasters Meeting in Grass Valley in 1982, the club remains active.

Al and Marilyn enjoyed international travel over the years. The family enjoyed camping and family gatherings at their property in Westport, California. Al was an active sailor on local lakes in his 12 foot sailboat. Gardening, walking and

swimming were activities that Al enjoyed. Al was before his time with a passion for recycling and took an active interest in composting all vegetation and compostable household items.

He will be missed by family, friends and professional colleagues.

He is survived by Marilyn (wife of 63 years), son Eric Alstrand (Debra), daughters Nancy Alstrand and Gail Liller (David), Grandchildren Justin Alstrand (Sydney), Andrew Liller (Rhiannon), Erin Liller ,Abby Liller and Amanda Mc Callum. Great Grandchildren, Bailey Alstrand, Rylee Liller and Lucas Liller.

He’s preceded in death by his father Alfred Christopher Alstrand, mother Mabel Marie Alstrand, sister Nelda Thompson.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rotary Foundation or to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation or to the Alzheimers Outreach Program

Arrangement are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.