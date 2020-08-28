Obituary for Alberta Castleman

Alberta Castleman

August 29, 1924 – August 13, 2020

Alberta (Buckley) Castleman passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1924 in Compton, CA to James (Jim) and Margaret Buckley. She grew up in Compton with her late sister, Betty (Buckley) Smith, where they had great fun spending a nickel to take the bus to Long Beach to see a movie, go to the Pike, or play at the beach.

Alberta graduated from Compton High School, and Compton Junior College. She met Joseph Lucian Castleman “Lucian” who bowled with her father, Jim. They married in May of 1946 and had 4 children: Linda, James, Joseph, and Laura. They traveled with their first three children with Air Force assignments. Later, after Lucian retired, they had their fourth child. After Lucian retired again (from the U.S. Postal Service), they moved to Penn Valley in 1973.

In Penn Valley, Alberta was active with the Penn Valley VFD Women’s Auxiliary and the Penn Valley Rodeo BBQ for several years. Alberta was a housewife for most of these years, but when the nest became empty, she went to work as a bookkeeper for the Penn Valley hardware store. Both Alberta and Lucian were very active for decades in the GV/NC Bowling Association. Alberta gave up bowling at the age of 91.

Her large family, as well as her “family” at Brunswick Village, the most caring people, who assisted her during the last couple years of her life, already sorely miss her.

Survivors are many. Daughters Linda Silva (Edward) of Cloverdale, CA & Laura Castleman of Antelope, CA. Grandchildren: Charles Stuart (Diane) of Saratoga Springs, NY; Jim Stuart of Sebastopol; CA; John Stuart (Cara) of Santa Rosa, CA; Justin Hudspeth (Benjamin) of N. Salt Lake, UT; and Joseph Hudspeth (Lindsay), of Farmington, UT. Step grandchildren: Sarah Silva, Elizabeth Smith (Michael), and Edward Silva (Kalli Kay), all of Sonoma County. Great grandchildren: Julie Stuart, Megan Jensen (Chris), Carly Stuart (Johnathan), Richard Stuart, Kimm Stuart Goodwin (Michael), Ivy Stuart, Scarlet Stuart, Henry Hudspeth, Amelia Hudspeth, and Colin Hudspeth. Step great grandchildren: Madox, Macee, Malee, and Madee Smith. Great-great grandsons: Aidan & Aaron Goodwin and Sailor Stuart. She left numerous nieces and nephews.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lucian Castleman and sons, James and Joseph Castleman.

There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date for family only.

If anyone would like to make a donation in her name, she often supported U.S. Military Veterans organizations.