Obituary for Albert Cash

Albert Cash

January 22, 1932 – March 1, 2021

Albert Cash passed away peacefully at home on March 1, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of sixty five years, Margaret ( Peggy), five children and five grandchildren.

Al was born in Kentucky and enjoyed a large family, with two sisters and four brothers. He loved sharing memories of life in that rural setting and stayed close to his Kentucky relatives, even after his family moved to Detroit, Michigan when he was in his teen years. Al joined the Army as a young man and served in the eighty second airborne as a paratrooper. He worked with his father and brothers in the family paint store, which led to a sales position with O’Brien Paint. This took his wife, Peggy and growing family to Ohio and eventually California, where he excelled and became vice president of sales for Fuller O’Brien Paint in South San Francisco.

After many moves in the San Francisco Bay area, Al and Peggy moved to Lake of the Pines in 2003. he was very active in the golf community and in the lives of his grandchildren. Al never met a stranger, as he loved connecting with people and finding commonality. He stayed close to his siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces — traveling to Michigan almost every Summer for a large family picnic. Al and Peg spent many years traveling with friends in their motorhome, seeing most of the country and making friends along the way. In short, he loved life and lived his life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know him.

There are no services planned but a Mass at Saint Teresa’s Catholic Church in Auburn will be held at a future date.