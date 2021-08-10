Obituary for Alan Aquino
August 11, 1940 – May 9, 2021
It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our beloved family member Alan Cyrus Aquino.
Alan died peacefully at his home in Lake Wildwood on May 9, 2021, his 3 siblings at his side. Son of Frank Joseph Aquino and Elise Cardinell Dolph Aquino, he was a wonderful big brother to Joseph, Elisa, and Mary, a wonderful uncle to many, and a wonderful friend to many more.
Alan lived a wild and wooly life. As children, he led us on daily adventures. As an adult, he went on to a notable career in the motion picture industry. His extraordinary abilities as a creator of special effects, can be seen in many iconic films, including Jaws, Chucky, Christmas Vacation, and many more. His whole life played out like a movie. He was involved in so many extraordinary experiences, from admirable, impressive, fascinating, to incredulous and alarming. I could fill many pages with Alan stories.
In his prime, he was something to behold, throwing gala parties at his home in the Hollywood Hills. Throughout it all, he remained a loving, giving, supportive, caring man, with impressive creative skills. He loved his family and was always there for us. Now he’s gone and we all miss him everyday.
