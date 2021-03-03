Obituary for Adam Garland

Adam Garland

July 4, 1975 – February 10, 2021

Adam Garland, 45, loving father and Pop-Pop passed away on February 10th.

Adam graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1993. Adam was never one to stay in a single place for long and drove a semi-truck for many years. He loved having the opportunity to see the country, and made many friends and loved ones along the way. His biggest dream was to open a waffle shop with his friend of many years, Russ.

Adam was known for his quick wit, quirky sense of humor, and generous heart.

He is survived by his daughters Alexis Garland, Caitlin (Joel) Clark, granddaughters Taylor and Adaline, his brother Robert, nephews Taylor and Tanner and loved ones too numerous to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and John Garland.

Adam will be missed and leaves a hole too big to fill in all of our lives.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, please reach out. (800) 273-8255 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/