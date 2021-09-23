Obituary for Ada Dziewanowski

Ada Dziewanowski

January 19, 1917 – July 2, 2021

Ada Dziewanowski, cherished teacher of Polish folk dance and culture, died peacefully at home in Nevada City. She was 104. She is survived by her children, Basia and Jas and her grandsons Steven and Alex.

Ada spent the last three years of her life in Nevada City living with her son Jas and inspiring new fans with her keen insights into life and her unsinkable attitude of enthusiasm and gratitude. She continued to dance to her final days.

A celebration of life will be held at Saint Josaphat’s Basilica in Milwaukee at 11:45 am Pacific on Friday, Sept. 24. The Webcast will be accessible on Facebook: Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble of Milwaukee, WI