Obituary for Abel King

Abel King

July 20, 2020 Abe will be lovingly remembered by his parents Teri and Roland, his three brothers, Tyler, Spenser, John, and his three sisters, Jeanie, Olivia, Samantha, and their families. His nephews and extended family which include his aunts, uncles, and cousins will forever remember our dear Abe. Abe participated in 4H and FFA and enjoyed raising animals for the fair. He loved the magic of the Yuba river, the mountains, and snowboarding at Sugar Bowl resort where he has worked the last two seasons. He was sensitive, kind, warm, and unrelentingly goofy. He nurtured the tight bond he had with his family, and offered unconditional support to his friends whenever they needed it. Abe was known as someone who threw himself fully into everything he did and he lived more than most in his 21 years. His life was as big as his smile, and he thought that anything in life that was worth doing, was worth doing to the fullest. He impacted every single person he met. He loved intensely, and was loved just as much. Thank you for sharing your love and your smile with us, Abe, you will be forever missed. In his memory, Abel’s family will establish an annual grant through his memorial fund to help others participate in the programs which helped him so much throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to his memorial fund: http://www.gofundme.com/abel-king-memorial-fund