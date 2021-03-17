Obituary for
Dorothy Morrison (Abraham)
February 8, 1930 – March 8, 2021
Dorothy Delores Morrison formerly of Grass Valley CA. passed away on Monday 03/08/21 peacefully. She is survived by her Sons John Morrison Jr. of Saint Johns Florida and Charles Morrison of Buckeye AZ., Daughters in Law Valarie Morrison and Mary Morrison, her Sister Marilyn Pello of Nevada City Ca. Five Grand Children, Four Great Grand Children and several Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Morrison Sr. and Brother Jim Abraham on Nevada City. She will be laid to rest at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City CA.
