Obituary for

In Memoriam

Frances Kruger

October 4, 1931 – April 29, 2020

Frances (Fran) was born in San Francisco, CA; married Fred Cuneo (deceased 1986) and raised six children in San Mateo County. She worked in the financial industry her entire career and married Jack Kruger (deceased 2017) in 1976 adding a stepdaughter. Upon retirement, they moved to Grass Valley and lived there since 1994. Fran recently moved to Reno to be closer to her family. She loved holidays, family get togethers, new restaurants and penny slots. Over the years, Fran established her own daily devotional prayer group worldwide that focused on those who were in need of prayers due to illness or hardship.

She is survived by six children, one stepchild, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 a memorial mass will take place at a later date.