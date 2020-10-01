Obituary for
Frances Kruger
October 4, 1931 – April 29, 2020
Frances (Fran) was born in San Francisco, CA; married Fred Cuneo (deceased 1986) and raised six children in San Mateo County. She worked in the financial industry her entire career and married Jack Kruger (deceased 2017) in 1976 adding a stepdaughter. Upon retirement, they moved to Grass Valley and lived there since 1994. Fran recently moved to Reno to be closer to her family. She loved holidays, family get togethers, new restaurants and penny slots. Over the years, Fran established her own daily devotional prayer group worldwide that focused on those who were in need of prayers due to illness or hardship.
She is survived by six children, one stepchild, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 a memorial mass will take place at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User