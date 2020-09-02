Obituary for
Michael Jodoin
August 3, 2020
Memorial Service for Michael Jodoin, who died on August 3rd, 2020, will be held on Saturday, September 5th at TRUTH WORSHIP CENTER, 1784 Ridge Road.
For Information, Call (530) 798-8148
