Obituary for

In Memoriam

Lesley Abbey

September 2, 1987 – March 4, 2019

-AN INVITATION TO ALL IN HOPES YOU’LL JOIN US FOR LESLEY’S MEMORIAL AND BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE!

-All Covid precautions have been taken into consideration in preparation and set up.

– Masks and sanitizer provided on site.

**If you have any photos you would like to include in the presentation, we would love to add them!

Text or call (530) 643-3677

-PLEASE JOIN US—Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, at 7:30 pm, at 13070 Fawn Hill Drive, Grass Valley.