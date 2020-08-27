Obituary for
Lesley Abbey
September 2, 1987 – March 4, 2019
-AN INVITATION TO ALL IN HOPES YOU’LL JOIN US FOR LESLEY’S MEMORIAL AND BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE!
-All Covid precautions have been taken into consideration in preparation and set up.
– Masks and sanitizer provided on site.
**If you have any photos you would like to include in the presentation, we would love to add them!
Text or call (530) 643-3677
-PLEASE JOIN US—Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, at 7:30 pm, at 13070 Fawn Hill Drive, Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User