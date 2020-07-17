Obituary for | TheUnion.com
Obituary for

Obituaries

WILLIAM HEALE

February 18, 1935 – July 7, 2020 William Kenneth Heale aged 85 years. A 20 year resident of Nevada County. Mr. Heale is survived by his wife, Jerry Heale of Grass Valley. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary

