Obituary: Florence Elaine Danks (Peevers)
August 24, 1944 – February 15, 2022
Florence Elaine Danks (Peevers) passed away Feb 15th 2022, she was 77. Known as Cookie to family and close friends. She was born in Brooklyn NY to Edward E Danks and Florence A Araldi Aug 24th 1944. She married Thomas Becker in 1962 and had 4 boys. After her divorce she met William W Peevers, they were married in July 1972. Bill adopted the boys and they started their life together. They shared a daughter. She started her nursing career at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown NY as a nursing assistant. After visiting her mother in CA the family decided to move west and made Nevada County their permanent home in 1976. Once settled she returned to nursing as a NA at Miner’s Hospital the SNMH. In the 80s she challenged the VN board and became a LVN. She continued working there till her retirement in 2013. She also had a news paper delivery service in the 80s and 90s delivering the Union to her 1000’s of customer’s of Alta Sierra. Some may remember the car covered in news papers. She had many hobbies like crochet, needlepoint, knitting, cross stitch, and had won many Blue ribbons at the fair. She loved to travel and traveled all over the US with then husband Bill. She is survived by sons Kenny (Krissy), David, Russell (Laura) and daughter Jeannine Peevers as well as grandchildren William, Kolby, Kyle, Daniel, Devin, Lauren, and Alexa. She was proceeded in death by her father Edward Danks, son Thomas (Tommy) Becker, Peter (Pop) and Florence Araldi, brothers Martin and Jimmy and Sister Susan Brisco. Memorial will be held on August 13th 2022 at 10409 Banner Lava Cap NC at 10Am.
