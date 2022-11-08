Obituary: F. Marguerite Pulliam
– October 30, 2022
Age 96, passed away on October 30, 2022. Memorial contributions: Lathrop United Methodist Church or the Lathrop Cemetery. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery. Visitation will be the evening prior from 6 to 7 PM, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740 -4658. http://www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
