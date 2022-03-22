Obituary: Ewart Hadden “Butch” Thresh III

March 23, 1938 – December 7, 2021

Ewart Hadden Thresh III “Butch” passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 7, 2021 at the age of 83. Butch was courageous, and felt it was important to share that given the progression of his cancer, he elected to participate in California’s Death with Dignity option.

Butch was born in San Francisco on March 23, 1938. He lived his early life in San Luis Obispo, Berkeley and Oakland, graduating from Oakland High School. After high school, he spent eight years in the U.S. Air Force.

Butch then continued his college education, attending various universities including UC Berkeley. He eventually obtained a special education teaching credential. After much moving around and pursuing many adventures such as long-term camping in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and winter caretaking a remote Sierra resort, Butch and his wife Sonja settled in Cedarville, CA, and raised their two children there. Many happy years followed in this wonderful small community tucked in the Northeastern corner of California.

In 1985 Butch and Sonja moved to Nevada County, excited for life in another wonderful community, and Butch finally began his career of teaching students with disabilities. Sadly, Sonja passed away in 1989.

Butch loved teaching. He spent his career educating students facing challenges at Milhous Boys Ranch, Grizzly Hill School, and Sierra Mountain High School in Grass Valley. He was very proud of the work he did with his students, and his ability to respect them and tailor strategies that accommodated their particular learning styles. For years and years, past students would approach Butch in the community and tell him how much he helped them.

In 1996 Butch found a wonderful, loving partner and married Virginia, beginning another excellent adventure! They shared a full and rich life together. Music in the Mountains was extremely important to them both, and they spent many hours attending concerts and volunteering. Butch also volunteered at Hospitality House. After retirement they enjoyed traveling to many places in the world, and drove across the United States in their RV numerous times.

Cycling was also a very important part of Butch’s life. He was a member of the Sierra Express cycling club, and completed many century rides. His favorite ride of all was riding around Lake Tahoe. Butch continued to ride his bike until only months before he passed.

Butch was a unique character. He was crusty on the outside, but all heart on the inside. He didn’t hesitate to share his opinions, and was always there to give a helping hand to anyone. Butch found joy in life whether from family or performing arts or nature or food. His favorite word to describe most everything was “outstanding.”

Butch leaves behind a family who loved him dearly. His wife Virginia, daughter Holly Hermansen (Jon) son Kenneth Thresh (Diane), stepdaughter Ann Zadeh (Jim), stepson Peter Croninger (Sejin), grandchildren Beverly, Benjamin, Sally, Greg, Michael, Kyle and Emerson, and great-grandchildren Tyler, Thea and Colby, and many other loving family members.