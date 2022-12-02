Obituary: Ethan Coleman

Ethan Coleman

Provided Photo

April 28, 1966 – November 19, 2022

Ethan Coleman, 56, of Grass Valley, CA passed away on November 19, 2022 in his sleep at home. Ethan was born on April 28th, 1966 to Parmalee (Coleman) Rasmussen and Dennis Coleman in Grass Valley Ca. After graduating from Nevada Union High School in 1984, he landed his first job as hod carrier for different local bricklayers, kicking off a 30 year career in the construction field. In 1985, he met Tina Reinke, and they wed in 1989. Soon they welcomed their little daughter Shannon Marie on September 24th 1992.

Ethan had so many friends, childhood friends and every person he met along his journey. A dear friend was quoted as saying “If you knew Ethan as a kid you still know him today” Ethan is noted for his incredible sense of humor and ability to make any situation light hearted and funny. He left behind a legacy of love and kindness, he cared for everyone, especially the broken, his compassion was undeniable. Ethan was always ready to help his friends or family if he was called upon, using his skills as a painter most recently, or anything that needed done. His home was a place of constant gathering, he was there with open arms ready to help any way he could. Ethan was an avid artist, his favorite medium was soapstone, beautiful wood, burls and oddities he would find. His personally made gifts were his trademark and he has blessed so many with these treasures.

Ethan loved riding his Harley, visiting friends and music, it was always on in his home.

Ethan was predeceased by his father Dennis Coleman, grand parents Marvin and Edie Coleman and maternal grandparents Red and Serena Palmer, paternal uncle Ron Coleman, maternal aunt Judy Clark and cousin Suzanna Chamberlin. He is survived by his daughter Shannon Coleman, mother Parmalee Rasmussen, step father Dale Rasmussen, sister Brodie Coleman, three nephews Hayden (Ashlee) Sisneros, Taylor (Valerie) Sisneros and Steven (Ruby) Kassner. Maternal cousins Jacqueline (Mike) Skovgaard and Johanna Davis and many second cousins. Paternal aunt Ann Coleman Webster, paternal cousins Chad (Tiffany) Coleman, Wendy (Casey) Coleman Cox, Amy (Garrett) Coleman Burbidge and Lisa (Andy) Coleman Salisbury and 13 second cousins.

Please join us for a Celebration of Ethans Life Saturday December 17th @ Condon Park, in The Love Building 12:00pm to 4:00pm