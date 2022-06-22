Obituary: Ernestine Louise Kehn
June 18, 1940 – June 20, 2022
Ernestine “Ernie” Kehn passed away on June 20, 2022, in her home, as she wished. She was 82 years young.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 23rd at Nevada City Elks, with the time to be announced.
Ernie was born on June 18, 1940, in Oklahoma to Ernest and Billie Peevyhouse. She married James Kehn in 1959 and had three children – Kelly, James, and Jamie Lynn. She later met Tom Coleman and was his partner for many years. Ernie has been a fixture in Nevada County since 1979.
Ernie loved her karaoke, golf, animals, her grandchildren, and being surrounded by her enormous group of friends.
When Ernie entered a room, people knew it. She was truly a force to be reckoned with. Ernie had a big personality and an even bigger heart. Those close to her knew – if she gave you her word, she always followed through. She will be missed by so many.
Ernie is survived by her daughters, Jamie Lynn and Kelly Kehn; grandsons Landon and Jack Kehn; and great-grandchildren Myles, Kelsey, and Mia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Billie Peevyhouse; her son, James (Jimmy) Kehn; and her partner of over 30 years, Tom Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in her name to Sammie’s Friends.
