Obituary: Ernest William Collins

January 24, 1939 – April 28, 2022

Ernest (Ernie) Collins left us on April 28th, 2022, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Detroit Michigan, the youngest of 4 children, he spoke of many great memories of growing up in the inner city. He spent his younger years tagging along with his siblings-perhaps getting into a bit of mischief, playing stick ball in the streets, fishing in the Detroit River and playing poker with his friends.

He graduated high school in 1957 and shortly thereafter entered the service. He was a proud Marine serving as a Rifleman at Concord Naval Weapons Station. While stationed in Concord he met Donna; the cute ticket taker at the local theatre and it was love at first sight. They married only 3-months later and so began their journey of a 63 1/2-year love affair. They quickly grew into a family of 5, with Shelley born in 1959, Diann born in 1964 and Patrick born in 1968.

Ernie’s family initially settled in Concord CA where he became an avid softball player; a hobby that he enjoyed for more than 50-years. He was active and supportive of his kids’ sporting events and danced with the Antioch Amblers Square Dancing group. The summers were filled with family time around the built-in pool (a big splurge in 1967), softball games, and camping with friends and family.

Ernie had a long career with PG&E starting in Oakland in 1962, then Concord until 1978, and onto the Grass Valley area before his retirement in 1994. Loved and admired by all his co-workers and friends, his retirement party was a huge event attended by many. He was a Gas Serviceman and oftentimes while on a service call, he ended up being invited in for a drink or a snack or a tour of a vegetable garden. Everyone he met became his friend.

They moved to Grass Valley in 1979 as he always longed for the beauty of the foothills along with an abundance of fishing holes. He became an avid fisherman, teaching all his kids to fish. Almost every summer for more than 50-years, a week was carved out for family time at the happiest place on earth (so he would say)- Lake Britton. Years of fond memories were made staying on the shores of Lake Britton (near Burney Falls). The family fished, boated, hiked, swam, played board games, cards, and poker -but most of all laughed.

Some of Ernie’s fondest memories were coaching Patrick’s Little League teams for many years. The kids looked up to him as their mentor and hero. Always fair, but never a pushover Ernie instilled a love for the game, respect for teammates and umpires…and a high five if you slid into base and got a bit bloody!

Ernie had many proud moments, but the top of the list is going to St. George Utah to play softball in the Senior Olympics and coming home with a medal. He spent a lot of time with his softball friends at Gateway Park; this was home away from home for many years.

Ernie leaves behind his wife, Donna Collins, daughters Shelley Mortara (Ed), Diann Patton (Dan), son Patrick (Cherise) and 7 Grandchildren: Katie Utterback (Chris), Alexis Patton (Jonathan), Corey Mortara (Megan), Jordan Patton Denoix (Guillaume), Jeremy Mortara, Ryan Collins and Morgan Collins. He leaves behind his 4 great grandchildren: Brandon, Jackson and Jenna Utterback and Jack Denoix. He leaves behind his older sister, Barbara Dragatto and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John & Dorothy Collins, sister Joanne Carlson and brother Jack Collins. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Millie.

Ernie will be missed by all who knew him. His glass was always ½ full. His zest for life, quick wit, love, and laugher will live amongst us.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite organization or Ernie’s favorite, Sammie’s Friends would be greatly appreciated.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Nevada County Association of Realtors / Esterly Hall located at 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley on Saturday May 7th at 11 am. Ernie loved the simple pleasures of life, and the family would like you to attend The Celebration of Life in your most comfortable ‘Ernie attire’…a baseball shirt, comfy T-Shirt, jeans; whatever you would wear sharing a beer with Ernie. Bring your funny stories and special memories to share.