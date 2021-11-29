Obituary: Erik Zetterberg

January 3, 1942 – September 16, 2021

Erik Zetterberg died September 16, 2021, in Grass Valley, Ca after living for many years with dementia.

Erik was born in a small village in Sweden, and raised there with his beloved sister Lissla. Before emigrating to the U.S. at age 21, Erik was a water polo player and swimming instructor, despite having lost part of his right leg in an accident at age seven.

Throughout his life, Erik had many jobs including bartender and realtor but his favorite was as a cabinet maker for Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.

It was there he met Sandra Lee McFarland, whom he married in Woodside, Ca in 1973. They remained so until Sandi’s passing in 2016.

Sandi and Erik moved to Grass Valley around 1974 and were known in the area as realtors who raised funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They had many friends and an open door policy at their home. On most weekends the back deck and pool were busy with friends stopping by for a swim and staying for dinner.

One of Erik’s proudest traditions was an annual donation drive to Puerto Vallarta. What began with him driving around PV in search of fellow amputees in need of prosthetic limbs, grew over the course of 26 years, into him driving a truck hauling a trailer, both loaded with donated medical supplies in addition to prostheses. Erik would deliver these to DIVAC (Handicap Services of Vallarta), an organization founded by Ivàn Applegate, whom he came to call his good friend. Chances are, if you knew Erik, you were invited to make that drive with him at some point over the years.

Erik’s favorite activity was spending days fishing on Lake Englebright with his buddy Dan, or deep sea fishing in Mexico with his boat captain buddy Chipol and other friends from his cherished Costa Vida/ Playa del Sol timeshare.

In addition to his brother-in-law, three nephews and their families in Sweden, Erik is survived by a daughter Taphne Lux, and son, JC. Both are from relationships prior to his marriage to Sandi, and both of whom he met and came to know as adults.

Erik’s final years with dementia were eased and brightened by Sunshine, his loyal caregiver/companion, as well as the loving care staff and nurses at Cascades Senior Living. The Hospice of the Foothills team was also wonderful, as always.

Should you wish to make a donation in Erik’s name, please consider donating to DIVAC through the website pvangels.com, or to Hospice of the Foothills.