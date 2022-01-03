Obituary: Emily Kimlinger

August 13, 1933 – December 27, 2021

The second child of Richard Salisbury Wright and Helen Chase Wright, Emily was born in Oakland, California, and grew up nearby in Piedmont, where she met and married her first husband, Frank Anderson. After the marriage ended, she moved to Long Barn, in Tuolumne County, to raise her two young sons and daughter. There, she met John Kimlinger of Livermore, and he became her second husband after friends chartered a Greyhound bus to take the couple to Nevada for an impromptu wedding. When John retired from the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, he and Emily moved back to the cabin in Long Barn, and later, as winters became more of a strain, to Jamestown and then Sonora. When John passed away, she came to Grass Valley to live closer to family.

Emily immersed herself in the drama and pleasures of everyday life, enjoying good conversation, the company of her many friends, home decorating and gardening, all things cat, and cocktail hour. She was known as an excellent and considerate hostess, and her personal warmth charmed everyone.

Emily is survived by her son Jeff Anderson of Los Altos and Nevada City, her son Richard Anderson of Truckee, her daughter Kelly Anderson of Reno, NV, her grandsons Michael Harrison and Tyler Harrison of Reno, her sister Ann Swartz of Oakland, and her brother Jack Wright of Vancouver, WA. Surviving step-siblings include Chuck Land of Danville, Bob Land of Santa Cruz, and Alice Runnette of New Canaan, CT. Surviving cousins include George Davison of San Rafael and Emmy Weakley of Walnut Creek.

Her ashes will be scattered at sea.