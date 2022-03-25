Obituary: Elyse “Lisa” Ludian Raupp

June 21, 1963 – March 7, 2022

Elyse (Lisa) Eileen Ludian Raupp passed peacefully on March 7th at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after her five-year battle with cancer. Lisa was guided to heaven with her sister, Tanya, by her side.

Lisa was born June 21, 1963, in Truckee. Lisa and Tanya were raised by their grandparents, Bob and Adelle Jones and spent endless hours with their cousins snowmobiling, riding horses, fishing and boating. Lisa was full of life, grit, and a thirst for adventure. She thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors and that continued as she moved to Penn Valley in 1973. She attended Ready Springs Elementary School and then Nevada Union High School. She was competitive in sports, high school rodeo, and was involved in the FFA program.

After graduating from Nevada Union in 1981, Lisa spent the next year in Hawaii immersing herself in the local culture. In 1982 she returned to California and moved to San Luis Obispo where she attended Cuesta College for her undergraduate work. She completed her education at California State University, Sacramento where she completed her bachelor’s degree and then her master’s degree by 1999. She used her degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology to begin her career in the Nevada City School District as a speech therapist and semi-retired last year from Bowman Charter School.

Lisa married Jonathan Raupp on January 10th, 2001 and accomplished her lifelong dream of becoming a mother in 2005 when she had her oldest son, Joey. Her second son, Jonny, was born in 2009. Lisa gave her heart and soul to raising her boys and was an amazing mother. Anyone that knew Lisa knew she loved her boys with all her heart and they always came first in her life.

Lisa was incredibly involved in her church and thankful for her Calvary family. Her love for her Lord and Savior was deep, inspirational and steadfast; she had unwavering faith in light of her trials and tribulations.

Lisa was an amazing, giving, loving person; always making everyone feel like they were her best friend and as if they were the most important person in the world. Her laugher, infectious smile, love of God, family and friends will continue as we hold her close to our heart.

Lisa is survived by her sons Joey and Jonny Raupp, mother LaVonne Ludian, father Jack Gomez, sister Tanya Foster, brother Ross Gomez, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, nieces Fallyn and Taylor Foster, nephew Teak Foster, and Jonathan Raupp (former spouse). She is also survived by many extended relatives on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa, Robert and Adelle Jones and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 11am at 18699 Indian Springs Road in Penn Valley. Please contact Tanya Foster at (530) 798-3202 with any questions or contributions you would like to make to the service.

A memorial church service will also be held Sunday April 3rd at 2pm at Calvary Bible Church, 11481 St Hwy 174 Grass Valley. Please contact Deena Snellings at (530) 263-0000