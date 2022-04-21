Obituary: Elizabeth Wasilko
July 31, 1931 – April 21, 2022
Elizabeth “Betty” Wasilko passed away April 21, 2022, she was 90. She was born in Johnstown, PA to Thomas and Frances Dickert on July 31.1931. She is survived by her children Karen Conley, Mark Wasilko and Jennifer Durrett as well as eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
