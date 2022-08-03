Obituary: Elizabeth (Beth) Moorhead

December 9, 1930 – July 18, 2022

Elizabeth Jane (Beth) Moorhead peacefully passed Monday, July 18, 2022, following an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was 91 years old.

Born in Clarendon, Texas, to Mary Jane (Martin) and Chester Melton, she spent most of her early years growing up in Amarillo, Texas. She had two sisters; La Juan and Bonnie and three brothers; Robert, George and Bobby.

Before moving to California, she married Pac Bell executive, and former U.S. Navy veteran, JC Smith on October 10,1950, and who passed on January 13, 1978. They had identical twin sons, Garry and Terry Smith born December 8, 1951.

From 1952-1966 while raising her sons she was employed by the State of California holding various stenographer positions at the California State Capital.

In 1967 she was requested by Ronald Regan to serve as his cabinet’s secretary through-out his term as California’s Governor.

In 1975 she met and married Jack Moorhead, then the publisher of The Union newspaper and gained two additional step-children Sue and Gary Moorhead.

Elizabeth’s passions included; spending time with family and friends, gardening, gourmet cooking, home decorating and golf. During retirement she and Jack traveled to several major golf tournaments here and abroad.

She was very active in a number of Nevada County organizations, including the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Hospice of the Foothills and Friends of Hospice. It was there that she and close friends created and organized the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance which directly supports the compassionate care and professional end of life medical services. To date this non-profit organization encourages people to gather every Memorial Day weekend to support and remember their loved ones through this organization.

In addition, Beth served as the governor-appointed director on the Nevada County Fair Board, by then Governor George Deukmejian.

Her commitment to, and passion for Nevada County and its many public-services will be long remembered and much appreciated.

She is survived by husband Jack Moorhead; Son Garry (Pam) Smith; grandchildren Eric and Jeff; Son Terry (Anne) Smith grandchildren Ryan, Michael (Misty) and Stephen; Step-daughter Sue Moorhead, Step-son Gary Moorhead; grandchildren Larry (Theresa) and Natalie and several great grandchildren; along with sister La Juan McCraw.

Services will be private.