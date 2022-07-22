Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Fisher
October 9, 1937 – July 11, 2022
Elizabeth Ann Fisher passed away July 11, 2022. Elizabeth was born October 9, 1937 in Oakland California to Robert and Ruth Chesney.
In 1968 she married the love of her life Bill Fisher. They were married for 48 years when Bill passed away. She is survived by her brother Kent (Wendy), 6 children â€“ Vicky, Mary (Roger), Julie (Frank), Barbara (Ernie), Susie (John), Patrick (Summer) 15 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.
Bill and Liz lived in Sacramento, CA when they moved to Battle Mountain, NV in 1976, Gualala, CA in 1984, Hollister, CA in 1988 and then retired to Nevada City, CA in 2005 where her and her husband, Bill, lived for the remainder of their lives together. During their retirement they loved traveling in their motor home to many places, some of which included Canada and Alaska.
Liz was a member of the Golden Girls, Supper Club, Trinity Episcopal Church and was a daughter of the American Revolution. She had many jobs in her lifetime including waitressing, McClellan Air Force Base (where she met Bill), Duval Mine, vocational nursing and raising a houseful of kids.
She will be remembered for her beauty and her witty sense of humor. Rest in Peace mom, we miss you already.
The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 6, 2022. Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St. Grass Valley, CA at 12:30 pm
