Obituary: Elena Louise Samsky
February 9, 1924 – February 11, 2022
Elena passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022. She was born on February 9, 1924, and had just celebrated her 98th birthday.
Elena met and married Joe Samsky in 1947, and moved to Grass Valley to be near his parents. Elena was a devoted housewife and mother. She loved her family and many friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, and reading.
Elena is survived by her sons and daughters-in-laws, Joe (Muriel) and John (Michelle); her four grandchildren: Shannon, Jay (Jamie), Johnny and Michael (Ashley); her four great-grandchildren: Shelbi, Tessa, Robby, and Hunter; along with many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are being made.
