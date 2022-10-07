Obituary: Eiko “Amy” Adam
December 10, 1932 – May 28, 2022
Eiko Amy Tsuzaki Adam, 89, of Kurtistown, Hawaii, died May 28, 2022, at the Yukio Okutsu State Veteran’s Home in Hilo, Hawaii. Born in Mountain View, Hawaii, she married Billy G. Adam and moved to Nevada City, California. She was a leader in the Kentucky Flat 4-H club, avid gardener, rockhound, and Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society member. She and her husband returned to Hawaii after she retired from the Grass Valley Group. She was active in the Rose Club, feather lei making, and lauhala weaving in Hawaii.
Predeceased by husband, Billy G. Adam, of Kurtistown, brother Stanley (Ann) Tsuzaki of Honolulu, and sister Ann (Masao) Yotsuda of Lihue. Survived by son Russell (Kim Smith) Adam of San Jose, California, daughters Robin Adam and Valerie (Jim) Peters of Kurtistown, brothers Hiroshi (Patricia) Tsuzaki of Honolulu, and Stephen (Lucille) Tsuzaki of Kahului, four great-grandchildren, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She and her husband are inurned at the Veteran’s Cemetery #2 in Hilo, Hawaii.
