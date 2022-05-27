Obituary: Edwin “Ed” Bernard Smith
October 12, 1927 – May 21, 2022
Ed passed away peacefully at home. Ed was born in Los Angeles, CA, to John Rugh Smith and Jessie Belle (Carter). He had two siblings, Jack and Audrey, and two half-sisters, Margret and Jane. Ed Joined the Navy when he was 18 and was assigned to the Aircraft Carrier Shangri-La. The ship went to Bikini Atoll for the atomic bomb test. After his discharge in 1948, he worked for 7 years for LA Water & Power. He married Barbara Culver in 1951 and adopted her 3 year-old daughter Sherry. In 1953 they welcomed twins, Stanley and Pamela, and later son Tim. Ed joined the LA Fire Department in 1955. In 1961 Ed was named “Fireman of the Year” and was awarded the “Medal of Bravery” for saving a woman’s life from a house fire while off duty. After 25 years, Ed retired from LA City Fire Department and moved to Grass Valley. He got his real estate license and pilot’s license, then drove a tour bus out of Sacramento touring many states. After Barbara passed way, Ed married Dorothy Lolmaugh in 1995. Ed is survived by his children, Sherry Williams, Stan (Joanie) Smith, and Tim Smith. Stepchildren Colleen (Ray) McClain, George (Laura) Eberwein. His grandchildren Triss (Nico) Williams Renard, Lara Williams, Hank (Joeme) Williams, Ben (Courtney) Smith, Kayce Alvares, Michael (Courtney) McClain, and Angela McClain, and 11 great-grandchildren. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Barbara, his siblings, daughter Pamela, and granddaughter Jessica. Services will be at Twin Cities Church on June 10th at 11:00 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User