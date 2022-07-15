Obituary: Edward Rogers

May 14, 1942 – July 10, 2022

Edward John Rogers, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10 at his home in Grass Valley with his loving wife, Nancy of 46 year at his side.

Ed was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 14, 1942 to Lester and Marie Rogers. Upon graduating from Proviso East High School in 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served a 4 year tour of duty. He traveled the world, spending time in Vietnam piloting a boat taking troops into battle and deceased troops out.

On June 18, of 1981, he married Nancy Leatherby Siegrist and after months of traveling they decided to settle in Northern California to build their life together.

Ed operated a Chevron service station in Placerville where he took many young men under his wing and worked with them to learn the service station business. In 1990, he successfully established his own business, Northern Sierra Propane, currently operating in his hometown of Grass Valley. Ed was a humorous, full of life, loving guy. He thought of his employees as family, and tried to keep a nurturing atmosphere in his business.

In his spare time, Ed enjoyed fishing, riding his Quad, creating photography and traveling all around the United States, Canada, Mexico and Alaska with Nancy, his lifelong partner and best friend by his side. Ed obtained a student pilot license and received his Captain’s license in Vancouver B.C.

He loved to spend times on vacations with Nancy on ocean yacht adventures, road trips in their RV or other interesting destinations together.

He deeply loved his wife, his family and his dog Cody. He was loved by all; a cherished member of the family and a pillar of strength.

Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Rogers, his daughter Kelly Hafertepe (Mike) of Pennsylvania, his stepson Bill Siegrist (Monica) of Illinois, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Judy Lowe, brother-in-law Rich Leatherby (Angie), niece Cheryl Floresguerra (Robert), nephew Jeff Britton, great nieces Marina and Meadow Floresguerra, and great nephew Jordan Britton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Lester Roger and his sister Carole Rogers.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 9:00 am – 12 pm. Funeral and memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm in the chapel.