Obituary: Edward Falick
December 19, 1937 – June 25, 2022
Edward “Fast Eddie” Falick
He was born and raised in New York City. He led an adventurous life. No regrets. The important people he left behind: Linda Martinez, his wonderful and well-loved wife; his charming and loveable nephew and niece, Jered and Laura Adair; best bud Al Edelstein; adopted sister, Nancy Gregory; special friends Lee and Dorine Tepper, Pabby Bennett, Eva and Neil Reite, Clarinda and Gary Stollery. Special thanks to Pete Seeger and the Beatles.
His bucket list is over.
There will be no memorial.
“Life is a dream at the end of which we awaken.”
