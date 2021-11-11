Obituary: Edward C. Thomas

February 22, 1939 – November 5, 2021

Edward Thomas was born in Evanston, Illinois. He passed away peacefully in his Grass Valley home surrounded by his beloved wife, Barbara, his son, Royce Thomas, daughter, Debbie, and some close friends.

Ed spent most of his childhood and early adult years living in the Bay Area. After attending University Oregon where he graduated with a degree in accounting, he built his life in Menlo Park, raising two children, Royce, and Debbie. He started his career working for Arthur Andersen in the 1960’s, where he took a 3-year assignment and moved the family to Holland. Later in his professional career he started his own CPA practice in downtown Menlo Park.

Outside of work, Ed rode motorcycles and then horses and fulfilled his dream of living on a farm or ranch when he and his wife, Barbara bought an 80-acre ranch in McArthur. He also believed in doing work to help the planet and mankind. He volunteered in the Beyond War movement, which included moving to Iowa to educate people on working together in peace.

Volunteering became the cornerstone of Ed’s later life. He belonged to the San Mateo Mounted Patrol, was President of Menlo Park Jaycees, volunteered for McArthur Fire Department, volunteered over 2000 hours with the Grass Valley Police Department, spent 14 years as a Hospice of the Foothills volunteer and was an advisor to many local organizations, InConcert Sierra, The Friendship Club, The Center for the Arts, while also mentoring youth and young adults. Every life he touched he considered it a “heart connection” and became a champion for that person in their life.

It was through Ed’s work with Hospice of the Foothills that he learned so much about death and dying. As he fought failing kidneys, bladder, and prostate cancer, he courageously chose the End-of-Life option and wanted to be an example for others in their end of life.

Ed was married for 63 years and is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Barbara, his son and daughter in law, Royce and Jean Thomas of Reno, Nevada, his daughter, Debbie Thomas of Grass Valley and his two grown, wonderful grandchildren, Justine Longyear and her husband CJ Longyear of Redwood City, and Kelsey Thomas of San Francisco. He cherished his family and was so proud of the lives they all built and for the human beings they are. He felt especially grateful to have made it to Justine and CJ’s wedding this past summer and to see his granddaughter, Kelsey realize her dream of working in the fashion industry.

He loved his dogs, and especially people and their life stories. In honor of his life’s passions, donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley and Bright Futures for Youth, Grass Valley. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the spring.