Obituary: Edward Alvin Stuart
November 7, 1954 – November 3, 2022
Edward Alvin Stuart, 67, passed away in NAPA, California after a lengthy illness. Edward was born in Grass Valley, California on November 7, 1954 to Stanley Eugene Stuart and Louise Sylvia Stuart.
Edward attended Columbia Hill grade school and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1973. Edward joined the Navy in 1974 and was stationed on the USS Enterprise and was given a National Defense Service Medal.
Edward worked as a logger and a mill worker at Sierra Mountain Mill. Edwards interests were fishing, hunting, football, music, art, cars and family.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents- Stanley Eugene Stuart and Louise Sylvia Hernandez, brothers- Clyde Lee Stuart and Scott Anthony Hatch. sister- Susan Malone, grandparents- Frank and Grace Stuart and Fred and Louise Clark. Nieces- Sarah Jean Rodarmel and Kimberly Stuart. Cousin- Mark Hottel.
Edward is survived by sisters- Laura BoLand (Husband Chris), Beck BoLand (Husband Ken), Abby Smith and Janie Green, Brother- Roger Smith, Stepmother- Jana Stuart, Aunt- Ruth Hottel and cousins- William Hottel Jr., Cynthia Hottel and Cheryl Meibos.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laura BoLand, 415 Madrone Way, Grass Valley, Ca 95945
