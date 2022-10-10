Obituary: Edmund Turner
June 24, 1944 – July 29, 2022
R. Edmund Turner; beloved father, husband and friend passed away July 29, 2022 following a long battle with Lewy Body disease. He will long be remembered for his thirty plus years working for the Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District, most notably at North Tahoe High School, as a Teacher, Athletic Director and Vice Principle where he touched many lives. He was often seen around both Tahoe City and Squaw Valley, riding his bike and skiing with one leg. He always had a kind word or witty comeback, and he will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life memorial party to be held; 2:00pm October 15th at William Kent Beach, Tahoe City.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.