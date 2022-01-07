Obituary: Earl Richard Hawhee
June 5, 1934 – December 22, 2021
Earl passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was 87. Earl was born in the family home in New Market, Iowa. He ran the family farm as a teenager, when his father fell ill. After graduation he moved to Calif. with his sister & brother-in-law to begin working in the woods falling snags to clear for roads. He later moved back to Iowa & then volunteered for the draft. He served with the 503rd Airborne before becoming an M.P. in 101st. After leaving the military he returned to Calif. to fall heavy timber in Placerville. Where he met & married Marilynn G. Brown. An injury forced him to quit. He worked for Eldorado County, then he went to work for Nevada County where he worked for 36 years. After retirement he went back to work for Owen Engineering as an inspector for 10 more years. Earls main interest was horses. He belonged to Nevada County Horsemens and was a founding member of The Penn Valley Riders horse club. Earl is survived by his wife Marilynn G. Hawhee of 63 years, Sons: William L. Hawhee (Dianne Hawhee), Joseph D. Hawhee, Daughter: Dylan C. Hawhee (Jonna Hensley), 4 Grandsons 4 Granddaughters, & 14 Great Grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his father Louis, his mother Ruth, and his sister Madylene Huntsman.
