Obituary: Earl Cruser

November 10, 1930 – December 7, 2021

91 year old Earl Cruser passed away on Dec. 7, 2021 in his apartment in the Bret Harte Retirement Inn. Jane, his wife for 64 years, and daughter, Ruthann, were able to be with him thanks to Hospice.

Earl was predeceased by daughter Mary. He leaves his wife, son John, daughter Ruthann, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Vincennes, Indiana. Earl became an activist for civil rights and social justice in his teens and stated that he wanted to make the world a better place.

Earl graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Indiana University, then went to McCormack Seminary in Chicago where he was a presbyterian minister there for 10 years.

In 1962 he and other rabbis, priests, and ministers were asked to go to Albany, Georgia to show support for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his non-violent protest of segregation. Earl and 40 others were jailed for a week for unlawful assembly. He later said a high point in his life was when M.L.K. visited the jail and shook Earl’s hand. One year later Earl attended the peaceful March on Washington.

In 1967 he received his master’s in social work from the University of Chicago and moved his family to San Francisco, CA, to head the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House. Later he was director of the Alameda County Association for Retarded Citizens. After the 49er Fire in the Grass Valley area, Earl was hired to disburse funds donated for fire victims.

Earl loved music and played the tuba in many bands: Nevada County Concert Band, Rohnert Park, Visalia and Tulare Community bands and a Portuguese and Dixieland band. He played in the hot sun and cold winter in Nevada City celebrations.

He was a “Good Man” and will be missed by many.