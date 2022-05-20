Obituary: E. B. McGowan

July 26, 1935 – May 5, 2022

Edward Browne McGowan II, (E.B.) age 86, of Lake Wildwood, passed away while vacationing in Utah. Born on July 26, 1935 to Edward Browne and Ida Louise (Kinzel) McGowan in Knoxville, Tennessee, he entered into a family with a long history of military service. Like many military children he grew up in 9 different states in addition to the territory of Hawaii, which was his favorite. This, no doubt, started his lifelong love of travel. After high school graduation, he attended Texas A & M University and the University of Houston, where he met the love of his life, Jeannine G. Bond. They eloped early on Thanksgiving morning and celebrated by attending the Texas A & M football game that day. E.B. returned to his active-duty post in West Germany and Jeannine followed in December. While serving in the army full time, E.B. also pursued his education in law. He received his Bachelor of Law in 1965, Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1969, and a Master in Tax Law in 1975. He retired with numerous service medals from military service in 1980, celebrating with a parade at the Presidio in San Francisco. He was already employed as a tax attorney with Robert H. Mann in San Francisco, working with them until he retired a second time in 2010. An avid bridge player, he achieved Life Master from the ACBL in 1989. But throughout his life he mainly enjoyed traveling with his wife, children, and other family members. He died doing what he loved the most.

He is survived by his brothers W. Robert (Diane) McGowan and Benjamin (Jean) McGowan, his three children Edward (Jennifer) McGowan III, Dianne McGowan and Marshall McGowan, and two grandchildren HollyAnn Duffy and William Duffy.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 26th, 11:00am, at the Lake Wildwood Community Center, 19090 Wildwood Dr., Penn Valley, CA and a military interment on Thursday, July 7, 9:15am, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to a charity of your own choosing.