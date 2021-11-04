Obituary: Duane Burda
December 13, 1946 – November 9, 2019
Duane Gayle Burda was born in San Jose, CA to John and Gladine Burda. Duane grew up in Campbell, California. Duane had two sons, David Scott Burda and Jeffery Duane Burda. Duane moved to North San Juan in the mid 70’s. Duane battled with addiction but turned his life around by getting clean in the early 80’s. Duane helped start the Ridge Runners Express Group of AA in 1988, which is still held at the NSJ Community Center. Duane started Burda Trucking in the early 90’s, hauling rock and soil, eventually expanding into road grading and excavation with his son, David. Duane loved spending time with his family. Duane adored his only grandson, Dominic Burda and his only niece, Christina Barnett. Duane valued American History immensely and took Dominic to historical sites across the United States. Duane loved Bluegrass music and reading, especially Louis L’Amour. Duane passed away peacefully November 9th, 2019. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeff and sister Carol Barnett. Duane is survived by his son David, grandson Dominic and niece Christina. Duane was laid to rest next to his son, Jeff in the North San Juan Protestant Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User