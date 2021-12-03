Obituary: Dr. George Broder

April 11, 1937 – October 15, 2021

Dr. George Broder passed away on October 15, 2021, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He leaves behind Janet, his wife of thirty-three and a half years, Daniel and Matthew, his sons from a previous marriage, Rachael, his daughter-in-law, Kyla and Lilly Rose, his granddaughters, and Leah, his cousin. In addition, he leaves behind his two beloved dogs, Annie Rose and Barney.

George was born in Paris, France, on April 11, 1937, and came to Los Angeles, California at about eight years old. He received his bachelor’s degree at UCLA and medical degree at USC School of Medicine and served his internship and residency at Los Angeles County Hospital and VA, for three years. George completed a fellowship in cardiology at the National Heart Hospital in London, England.

George’s military service was performed as a commander in the US Public Health Service, from 1968 through 1970, at USPH Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts. George went into private practice as an invasive and interventional cardiologist, in Torrance, California, from 1971 to 1991. He was Chief of Cardiology, from 1972 through 1981. In 2003, he moved to Palm Springs, California, where he practiced at Eisenhower Medical Center and Desert Regional Center. In 2010 Rideout Memorial recruited him to come to Penn Valley to start an Outpatient Specialty Care Clinic. This clinic was operational from 2010 to 2015. He was on the staff at Rideout from 2010 to 2015. He was also on the staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital from 2011 to 2015. In 2018 until 2021, he worked as a consultant for Covenant HealthCare in Penn Valley, California.

George was an accomplished classical violinist, playing with three different symphony orchestras, the last one being the Auburn Symphony, until 2019.

He volunteered with the California Care Force once a year, to give care to people who couldn’t afford it. In addition, he volunteered a lot of teaching as an Assistant Clinical Professor in Cardiology, at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, from 1993 to 2004. He was a Rotarian in Penn Valley. He loved medicine, his wife, and his dogs.

He will be missed by all who knew him.